Alec Baldwin: Trump's 'SNL' Attack May Be 'A Threat To My Safety'

Alec Baldwin hit back at President Donald Trump’s rage-tweet “Saturday Night Live” attack, asking whether the president’s “ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE” smear constitutes “a threat to my safety and that of my family.”

The actor known for portraying Trump on the comedy show raised the question Sunday night.

I wonder if a sitting President exhorting his followers that my role in a TV comedy qualifies me as an enemy of the people constitutes a threat to my safety and that of my family? — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) February 18, 2019

Baldwin’s question followed a Trump tweet blasting “SNL” as “tired” and NBC as “Fake News.”

“Very unfair and should be looked into,” Trump wrote. “This is the real Collusion!”

He added: “THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”

Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC! Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019

Baldwin once again played the president on Saturday, mocking Trump’s national emergency declaration to gain access to billions in funding for construction of his southern border wall.