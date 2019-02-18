Alec Baldwin: Trump's 'SNL' Attack May Be 'A Threat To My Safety'

Alec Baldwin hit back at President Donald Trump’s rage-tweet “Saturday Night Live” attack, asking whether the president’s “ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE” smear constitutes “a threat to my safety and that of my family.”
The actor known for portraying Trump on the comedy show raised the question Sunday night.
Baldwin’s question followed a Trump tweet blasting “SNL” as “tired” and NBC as “Fake News.”
“Very unfair and should be looked into,” Trump wrote. “This is the real Collusion!”
He added: “THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”
Baldwin once again played the president on Saturday, mocking Trump’s national emergency declaration to gain access to billions in funding for construction of his southern border wall.
“We have a tremendous amount of drugs flowing into this country from the southern border, or the brown line as many people have asked me not to call it,” the actor joked during his routine. “That’s why we need wall, because wall works. Wall makes safe.”