Alec Baldwin Is Officially A Grandfather

The Baldwin bunch has gotten even bigger.

Ireland Baldwin announced the arrival of her daughter, Holland, on Thursday, making her father, Alec Baldwin, a grandfather for the first time.

The model shared the news in an Instagram post, posting a cozy hospital photo with her baby girl and her partner, RAC.

Ireland Baldwin revealed she was pregnant in a New Year’s Eve Instagram post of a sonogram. In March, she scandalized her mom, actor Kim Basinger, by throwing a strip-club-themed baby shower at the Los Angeles establishment Jumbo’s Clown Room.

Though Alec Baldwin is a new grandpa, he’s no stranger to having little ones around. The “30 Rock” actor and wife Hilaria Baldwin share six children under the age of 10, which they affectionately call the “Baldwinitos.”

Ireland Baldwin has a complicated relationship with her father, however.

People were shocked when voicemails of an irate Alec Baldwin shouting at his then-11-year-old daughter emerged in 2007. In the insult-filled tirade, he called her a “rude, thoughtless little pig.”

Earlier this month, the actor forgot to include his eldest when thanking his “six kids” for their support following news he was off the hook for manslaughter charges related to the 2021 death of a cinematographer on the set of the film “Rust.”