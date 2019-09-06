Alec Baldwin Says He And Wife Hilaria Will Have Another Baby

Alec Baldwin is planning to expand his family.

The 61-year-old actor told “Saturday Night Live” alum Kevin Nealon that he and wife Hilaria will have a fifth child together. (See the video above.)

“She wants to have another one,” Baldwin, who famously impersonated Donald Trump on “SNL,” said on the YouTube series “Hiking With Kevin,” posted Thursday. “We’re having another one.”

Asked if his wife was pregnant now, Baldwin answered, “Not that I know of.”

Hilaria Baldwin, a 35-year-old lifestyle author and yoga instructor, had a miscarriage in April and shared her heart-wrenching experience on Instagram.

The couple has four children ranging in age from 1 to 6. Baldwin also has a 23-year-old daughter, Ireland, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

With such a large family, Nealon asked the “Match Game” host how much money he needed to feel comfortable if he couldn’t work again.

“You want to have a million in a trust fund for each kid for school,” Baldwin replied. “And then you want to leave your wife, you know, a minimum of $30 million in cash.”

“And then you die,” he joked.