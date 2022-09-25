Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the world premiere of "The Boss Baby: Family Business" in 2021. The couple announced the birth of their seventh child together. via Associated Press

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin have brought another “Baldwinito” into the world with the couple announcing the birth of their seventh child.

Daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin was born on Thursday, Hilaria shared on Instagram over the weekend. “She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true,” she wrote in the caption.

In the heartwarming video, an emotional Hilaria is seen in a hospital bed cradling her baby daughter, who lets out a big cry, while Alec proudly shows off the newborn’s footprint on his forearm. Ilaria’s big brothers and sisters crowd around her in another sweet moment.

“Both she and I are happy and healthy,” she wrote. “Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home. Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you.”

The couple now share seven children under the age of 10: Carmen, 8; Rafael, 7; Leonardo, 5; Romeo, 4; Eduardo, 1; and their youngest child, 1-year-old Lucia, who was born in March 2021 via surrogate.

The actor also has a 26-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

“How grateful we feel to welcome our newest little daughter into this world,” the couple said in an exclusive statement to People. “Just as magical and filled with love as every other little person we have been blessed with.”

They add, “Her Baldwinito siblings are so excited and all discussing who she looks the most like … we are overjoyed to introduce you to baby Ilaria.”

The baby’s name appears to be a twist on the former yoga instructor’s own name, as well as her matrilineal lineage: her mother is named Kathryn (Catalina) and her grandmother is named Irene (Irena).

While Ilaria is traditionally an Italian name, the couple have given all of their children Spanish names, despite having no connection to the country in terms of their own heritage. Baldwin was famously embroiled in controversy back in 2020 over allegations that she’d appropriated elements of Spanish heritage, as she was born and raised in Boston by American parents.

The baby’s name naturally provoked plenty of reactions on social media.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have named their seventh child Ilaria. Which is kind of ilarious. — Michael Schulman (@MJSchulman) September 25, 2022

hilaria baldwin named her seventh baby (!) ilaria baldwin the way i screamed — Arielle (she/her) (@mrstschinkel) September 24, 2022

if hilaria baldwin can name her baby ilaria, then I will be having a child and naming them erek — derek (@djhorn_) September 25, 2022

God bless Hilaria Baldwin, reminding me of simpler times by naming her 7th kid Ilaria Catalonia Irena. Never back down Spanish Queen. — Leila Latif (@Leila_Latif) September 25, 2022

Baldwin first revealed her pregnancy news to her Instagram followers in March.

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall 💛,” she wrote at the time.

“We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise,” the Boston native continued. “Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift.”