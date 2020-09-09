Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Baby No. 5 And 'He Is Perfect'

And baby makes ... a basketball team.

Hilaria Baldwin announced Wednesday that she and husband Alec Baldwin welcomed their fifth child together.

“We had a baby last night,” the yoga instructor and “Mom Brain” podcaster captioned an Instagram photo of the new arrival. “He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier. Stay tuned for a name.”

Alec Baldwin, the actor known of late for impersonating President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” chimed in on social media as well to announce the birth of “número cinco.”

“I love you, @hilariabaldwin.” he wrote. “My karma is your karma. Your karma is mine.”

The latest addition joins siblings Romeo, 2, Leonardo, nearly 4, Rafael, 5, and Carmen, 7. He also has a big sister in 24-year-old Ireland, Alec’s daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Hilaria Baldwin revealed she was pregnant in April, after having had two miscarriages in 2019.

