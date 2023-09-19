Alec Baldwin Posts Sweet Response To Ireland Baldwin’s Breastfeeding Photo

LOADING ERROR LOADING

It seems Alec Baldwin has mellowed out when it comes to messages for his daughter Ireland.

Over the weekend, the model posted a few photos featuring her baby daughter, Holland, whom she and her boyfriend, the musician RAC (real name André Allen Anjos), welcomed in May. (See the photos below.)

The first pic shows Ireland breastfeeding her daughter, while others feature RAC carrying his baby girl and Holland in a solo shot with her face obscured by a heart.

“So many fall dumps to be dumped,” Ireland Baldwin captioned the series of photos.

Alec Baldwin shared a sweet comment on the post, writing: “Love you.”

This might seem like a pretty unremarkable comment — but it’s much kinder than some messages the actor has left for his daughter in the past.

In 2007, Alec received massive backlash when a voicemail he left for Ireland was released to the public. In the message, Alec can be heard calling his daughter, who was 11 at the time, “a rude, thoughtless little pig.”

Although the message was shocking, Ireland told Page Six in 2012 that the situation was blown out of proportion.

“The only problem with that voice mail was that people made it out to be a way bigger deal than it was,” she told Page Six. “He’s said stuff like that before just because he’s frustrated.”

Ireland’s photos of baby Holland seem to imply she is enjoying new motherhood much more than her pregnancy.

In January, Ireland shared a lengthy note on Instagram expressing her prenatal struggles.

“Pregnancy is hard,” she wrote at the time. “It takes so much out of you. I wasn’t ready for that.”

She also wrote that she has “always wanted a baby with the right person.”