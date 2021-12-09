Alec Baldwin Shares Letter From 'Rust' Crew Members Defending Working Conditions

Actor Alec Baldwin shared an open letter signed by 25 cast and crew members from “Rust” defending the production against reports of unsafe working conditions and employee walk-offs prior to the fatal shooting on set in October.
“We, the undersigned, believe the public narrative surrounding our workplace tragedy to be inadequate and wish to express a more accurate account of our experience,“ said the two-page letter, which Baldwin posted on Instagram Thursday.
The letter was not “sanctioned or influenced in any way by the producers,” it said.
“The descriptions of Rust as a chaotic, dangerous and exploitative workplace are false and distract from what matters the most: the memory of Halyna Hutchins, and the need to find modern alternatives to outdated industry firearm and safety practices.”
Baldwin was holding a revolver during an Oct. 21 practice scene on the New Mexico film set when the gun fired a live bullet, killing Hutchins, a cinematographer, and injuring director Joel Souza. Baldwin says he’d been told the gun was “cold,” meaning it contained no live rounds.
In the wake of the incident, several members of the “Rust” production team came forward with allegations about unsafe working conditions on the set that contrasted dramatically with those described in Thursday’s letter.
“The working morale on set was high. Laughter and optimism were common amongst cast and crew,” the letter claimed, characterizing those who quit the production as a “disgruntled few.”
Hours before the fatal incident, a half-dozen members of the camera crew reportedly walked off the set to protest work conditions, according to the Los Angeles Times. Workers were said to be frustrated over long hours, delayed paychecks and safety protocols, and at least one camera operator had reportedly complained about gun safety issues.
Two of the employees to come forward against the production after the shooting, gaffer Serge Svetnoy and script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, have filed lawsuits against Baldwin and other members of the production team. Svetnoy named nearly two dozen defendants in his suit, including assistant director David Halls, who handed Baldwin the gun; and Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer in charge of weapons on set.
Baldwin, who was also one of the film’s producers, denied responsibility for the fatal shooting in a lengthy ABC News interview last week. In tears at times, he said he never pulled the trigger and had no idea how the live round ended up on set.
Investigators have described “some complacency” in how weapons were handled on set. However, they have said it’s too early to determine if anyone will be charged.
The signatories of Thursday’s letter identified themselves as employees from more than two dozen departments, including accounting, assistant directors, casting, camera, art, special effects, electrics, costumes, hair, makeup, health and safety, catering, stunts, production and more.
“Please do not allow a few disgruntled employees to affect your view of the rest of us,” the letter said.
“In the meantime, we are supporting each other and cooperating with investigators. We kindly request that your speculation and generalizations about us and our colleagues be sympathetic until an investigation is concluded. We are grateful to our many friends and family that have reached out to us privately to offer compassion and support,” the note concludes.