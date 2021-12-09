Alec Baldwin Shares Letter From 'Rust' Crew Members Defending Working Conditions

Two of the employees to come forward against the production after the shooting, gaffer Serge Svetnoy and script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, have filed lawsuits against Baldwin and other members of the production team. Svetnoy named nearly two dozen defendants in his suit, including assistant director David Halls, who handed Baldwin the gun; and Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer in charge of weapons on set.

Baldwin, who was also one of the film’s producers, denied responsibility for the fatal shooting in a lengthy ABC News interview last week. In tears at times, he said he never pulled the trigger and had no idea how the live round ended up on set.