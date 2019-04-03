Style & Beauty

Photos Of Alec Baldwin In The '80s Are Almost Too Good To Be True

Before he was "30 Rock's" Jack Donaghy or "SNL's" Trump imitator, Alec Baldwin was a TV doctor with serious flow.

You may know him today as the slick, meme-able Jack Donaghy on “30 Rock” or a satirical Donald Trump, but Alec Baldwin was a TV doctor with some serious flow decades ago.

The actor’s career kicked off in 1980, when he was cast as Billy Aldrich in “The Doctors,” a daytime soap that rivaled “General Hospital.” Then came a role in a primetime medical drama, “Cutter To Houston,” in which he played Dr. Hal Wexler. Since then, he’s appeared in a slew of roles spanning TV, Broadway and film ― “Knots Landing,” Beetlejuice” and “Serious Money,” just to name a few ― cementing his place as one of Hollywood’s top stars (and the most famous of the Baldwin brothers).

One constant, especially in those early days, was Baldwin’s impressive head of hair. Whether it was slicked back or blowing in the wind, it always looked worthy of a shampoo commercial. It should also be noted that back in the ’80s, Baldwin rocked the hell out of short-shorts and even made a neckerchief work.

In honor of the star’s 61st birthday on April 3, we’re taking a moment to appreciate some of his best ’80s and early ’90s hair and style moments. Behold:

1980
NBC via Getty Images
Baldwin in character as Billy Allison Aldrich from "The Doctors," circa 1980.
1980
NBC via Getty Images
Again, as Billy Allison Aldrich.
1983
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Baldwin in a promo shot for the short-lived TV series, "Cutter to Houston."
1983
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Baldwin as Dr. Hal Wexler in "Cutter to Houston."
1983
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Another "Cutter to Houston" promo shot.
1984
Aaron Rapoport via Getty Images
Baldwin poses for a portrait in Miami.
1984
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
The actor during the filming of an episode for the primetime TV series "Knots Landing."
1984
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Baldwin in character as Joshua Rush in "Knots Landing."
1985
Time & Life Pictures via Getty Images
Baldwin photographed during a break from shooting "Knots Landing."
1985
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Baldwin attends the pro-celebrity tennis match benefiting the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation at Forest Hills Stadium in New York.
1985
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Baldwin and Holly Reinor attend a benefit for the reelection campaign Sen. Chris Dodd (D-Conn.) in Santa Monica, California.
1986
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Baldwin leaving the Music Box Theater after performing in the Broadway play "Loot" in New York.
1986
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Baldwin attends a performance of the Broadway play "I'm Not Rappaport" at the Booth Theatre in New York.
1986
Ron Galella via Getty Images
The actor attends a reading of "A Christmas Carol" at the Marriott Marquis Theater in New York.
1987
Time & Life Pictures via Getty Images
Baldwin in 1987.
1988
Deborah Feingold via Getty Images
Baldwin poses for a portrait in New York.
1989
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Baldwin participates in a tennis benefit for the Franciscan Sisters in New York.
1989
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Baldwin attending a performance of "Valmont" at the Lincoln Center in New York.
1989
Ron Galella via Getty Images
The star attends the premiere of "Blaze" at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York.
1989
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Baldwin and a date attend the Casting Society of America's Fifth Annual Artios Awards at the Century Cafe in New York.
1990
Time & Life Pictures via Getty Images
From left, actors and brothers Alec, Stephen, William and Daniel Baldwin, circa 1990.
1990
Terry O'Neill via Getty Images
Baldwin poses for a studio portrait, circa 1990.
1990
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Baldwin attends the People for the American Way's annual Spirit of Liberty Award Salute to Norman Lear at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York.
1990
Barry King via Getty Images
Kim Basinger and Baldwin at the Warner Bros. Studio rededication party in Burbank, California. The couple wed in 1993 and divorced in 2002.
1991
Time & Life Pictures via Getty Images
Baldwin and Basinger.
1991
SGranitz via Getty Images
Baldwin at the Los Angeles premiere of the film "For The Boys."
1991
Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE via Getty Images
Baldwin and Basinger at the Academy Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
1992
Time & Life Pictures via Getty Images
Meg Ryan and Baldwin in the film "Prelude to a Kiss."
1992
Time & Life Pictures via Getty Images
Baldwin at a baseball game, circa 1992.
1992
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Baldwin at the Public Theatre in New York.
1993
Time Life Pictures via Getty Images
Penelope Ann Miller and Baldwin publicizing their film "The Shadow" in Universal City, California.
1993
Time & Life Pictures via Getty Images
Baldwin, circa 1993.
