Photos Of Alec Baldwin In The '80s Are Almost Too Good To Be True

You may know him today as the slick, meme-able Jack Donaghy on “30 Rock” or a satirical Donald Trump, but Alec Baldwin was a TV doctor with some serious flow decades ago.

The actor’s career kicked off in 1980, when he was cast as Billy Aldrich in “The Doctors,” a daytime soap that rivaled “General Hospital.” Then came a role in a primetime medical drama, “Cutter To Houston,” in which he played Dr. Hal Wexler. Since then, he’s appeared in a slew of roles spanning TV, Broadway and film ― “Knots Landing,” Beetlejuice” and “Serious Money,” just to name a few ― cementing his place as one of Hollywood’s top stars (and the most famous of the Baldwin brothers).

One constant, especially in those early days, was Baldwin’s impressive head of hair. Whether it was slicked back or blowing in the wind, it always looked worthy of a shampoo commercial. It should also be noted that back in the ’80s, Baldwin rocked the hell out of short-shorts and even made a neckerchief work.

In honor of the star’s 61st birthday on April 3, we’re taking a moment to appreciate some of his best ’80s and early ’90s hair and style moments. Behold: