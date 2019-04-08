Alec Baldwin: 'Beating Trump Would Be So Easy' If I Ran For President

Alec Baldwin is known for playing Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” but on Monday, he teased that he was thinking of unseating the president in real life.

“If I ran for President, would you vote for me?” he asked in a tweet, vowing not to ask for funding and promising to win.

“Beating Trump would be so easy,” he said. “So easy.”

The actor discussed a theoretical run last year on “The Howard Stern Show,” telling the radio host that he was “1,000 percent sure” he would win “hands down.”

“It would be the funniest, most exciting, most crazy campaign,” he said.

Baldwin has since routinely mocked the commander in chief with his “SNL” sketches, portraying everything from Trump’s cozy relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin to his attacks on the Mueller probe.

In February tweets, Trump lashed out at Baldwin’s impersonations, blasting the acts as “total Republican hit jobs,” calling for the sketches to be “looked into” and claiming that networks like NBC were committing collusion.

“THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE,” he tweeted.

In response, Baldwin suggested Trump’s attack may have been “a threat to my safety and that of my family.”

During a “Tonight Show” appearance last week, Baldwin suggested to host Jimmy Fallon that he may retire his Trump character eventually.