Alec Baldwin To Be Recharged For 'Rust' Manslaughter: Report

Alec Baldwin is set to be recharged for a deadly on-set shooting which killed a cinematographer in 2021, according to two sources close to the case who spoke to NBC News.

One of NBC’s sources claims New Mexico prosecutors will soon be filing involuntary manslaughter charges against the actor, and plan to present the case to a grand jury next month.

Two sources familiar with the case also report that a plea deal has been discussed.

Prosecutors dismissed initial charges against Baldwin back in April, citing “new facts” in the case.

Baldwin was handling a prop firearm on the set of “Rust” when it fired a live round, killing “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has asserted he did not pull the trigger and in December 2021, he told ABC News he felt someone should be held accountable for Hutchins’ death.

“I feel that someone is responsible for what happened,” he said. “And I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.”

