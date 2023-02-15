Alec Baldwin To Resume Filming 'Rust' After Manslaughter Charges

Alec Baldwin will resume filming “Rust” as he faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter charges in the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bianca Cline of “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” fame will replace Hutchins on the production and will donate her salary to charity, Rust Movie Productions told the outlet on Tuesday. Hutchins’ husband Matthew will take over as executive producer.

“Rust” production, halted after the October 2021 prop-gun shooting, is set to resume this spring with a combination of former crew members and newcomers. Director Joel Souza told The Hollywood Reporter it was a “privilege to see this through” for Hutchins.

“Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining former cast and crew are committed to completing what Halyna and I started,” Souza told the outlet. “My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna’s legacy.”

The scene being rehearsed when Hutchins was fatally shot has been rewritten, according to the Rust Movie Productions statement. The production, now facing a lawsuit alleging firearm safety failures, has done away with working weapons on set and the armorers who supervise them.

An aerial photo of the New Mexico crime scene where Hutchins was shot on Oct. 21, 2021. via Associated Press

Former assistant director Dave Halls agreed last month to a probation deal with New Mexico prosecutors on a charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Last week, Hutchins’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin, various crew members and “Rust” producers. The suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and loss of consortium.

Matthew Hutchins doesn’t agree with the Hutchins family’s lawsuit against Baldwin, his attorney told The Hollywood Reporter last week. Hutchins is producing a documentary on his wife’s life, directed by Rachel Mason and Julee Metz.

“We embarked on this endeavor to shed light on Halyna’s life and to honor her achievements,” Mason told the outlet. “We refuse to shy away from any aspect of this story, no matter how difficult … it is our duty to document the process.”

