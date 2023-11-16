Alec Baldwin Fires Prop Gun, Instructs Crew On Safety In New 'Rust' Set Footage

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Alec Baldwin is seen firing a prop firearm and speaking to crew members about safety precautions in behind-the-scenes “Rust” footage filmed before the shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021, NBC News reported on Wednesday.

Part of nearly seven minutes of videos obtained by NBC News show Baldwin walking out of a door prior to firing a prop firearm before shouting “one more” and “let’s reload.” Another video shows the actor lying on the ground with a prop gun as he directs someone behind a camera.

Advertisement

“Now wait a second, I’m going to shoot right, do you want to go on the other side of the camera? I don’t want to shoot toward you,” he tells someone out of frame before getting up, firing and running away.

Baldwin, in separate clips, asks a crew member if they’re alright after they take a fall and asks another person out of the camera’s frame to take a certain path or they might break their “fucking neck.”

The footage, among videos which special prosecutors reportedly requested earlier this year, was released a day before a grand jury in New Mexico is set to meet Thursday to weigh recharging Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter.

Advertisement

Prosecutors dismissed the initial charges against Baldwin in April before announcing their intent to recharge him last month. Baldwin could face up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

NBC News noted that it “isn’t clear” how much of the footage prosecutors reviewed.

The footage comes over two years after a prop firearm held by Baldwin fired a live round, killing Hutchins and injuring “Rust” director Joel Souza.

The actor has maintained that he didn’t pull the trigger while a forensic report released in August found “the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver.”

David Halls, the film’s assistant director, pleaded no contest in March to a misdemeanor charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to six months of unsupervised probation.

The trial of “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges earlier this year, is set to start in February.