Alec Baldwin Reveals How 'Sopranos' Ending Could've Been Very Different

Actor Alec Baldwin says he once tried to get in on “The Sopranos” and even had an idea for a final episode.

Baldwin said he pitched himself to the show’s producers in a key role involving James Gandolfini, who played mob boss Tony Soprano, and Edie Falco, who played his wife, Carmela Soprano.

“I said, ‘There’s there’s only one man in this business who should come in, whack Jimmy and ride off with Edie,’” Baldwin recalled telling the producers early in the show’s run. “And I am that man. I am that man.”

Baldwin recently made the comments to “Sopranos” stars Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa on their “Talking Sopranos” podcast. He didn’t get the response he was hoping for.

“And they were like, ’Uh-huh. Sure. Great,” he said. ”‘We’ll add your name to the list of all the Irish actors who think that they should be on ‘The Sopranos.’”

Watch the full conversation, which includes a really awkward encounter with series creator David Chase, below: