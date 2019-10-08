Alec Baldwin And Family Nearly Suckered Into Statue Of Liberty Tour Runaround

Alec Baldwin, his wife Hilaria and their four kids were nearly taken for a ride over the weekend.
The family wanted to enjoy a boat ride past Lady Liberty so the actor shelled out money for expensive tickets (the one Baldwin posted on Instagram cost $40). The family was then directed to a shuttle bus that would take them to see the statue ― via New Jersey.
That’s when the “sharp, savvy” New Yorkers realized they had been had.
“This is a scam,” Baldwin wrote. “Take the SI [Staten Island] Ferry. It’s the best ride in NY.”
And that’s apparently what he and his family did. Hilaria Baldwin posted a photo that showed the couple on the deck of a boat with their three oldest kids and Lady Liberty in the distance:
The Staten Island Ferry is free and it goes right past the Statue of Liberty. Other tours authorized by the National Park Service also take passengers to Liberty Island and Ellis Island, yet cost half the price of the ticket Baldwin displayed.
The $40 tour involves taking a bus trip from New York to Liberty State Park in Jersey City, where passengers have a lengthy wait for a vessel that makes a long trip around New York Harbor, reported The New York Daily News. Several dissatisfied customers of the “Tours R Us” trips have filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau and complained that they had no idea they were buying tickets for a New Jersey tour.