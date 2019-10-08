Alec Baldwin And Family Nearly Suckered Into Statue Of Liberty Tour Runaround

Alec Baldwin, his wife Hilaria and their four kids were nearly taken for a ride over the weekend.

The family wanted to enjoy a boat ride past Lady Liberty so the actor shelled out money for expensive tickets (the one Baldwin posted on Instagram cost $40). The family was then directed to a shuttle bus that would take them to see the statue ― via New Jersey.

That’s when the “sharp, savvy” New Yorkers realized they had been had.

“This is a scam,” Baldwin wrote. “Take the SI [Staten Island] Ferry. It’s the best ride in NY.”

And that’s apparently what he and his family did. Hilaria Baldwin posted a photo that showed the couple on the deck of a boat with their three oldest kids and Lady Liberty in the distance:

The $40 tour involves taking a bus trip from New York to Liberty State Park in Jersey City, where passengers have a lengthy wait for a vessel that makes a long trip around New York Harbor, reported The New York Daily News. Several dissatisfied customers of the “Tours R Us” trips have filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau and complained that they had no idea they were buying tickets for a New Jersey tour.