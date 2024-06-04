Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, announced on Tuesday a new reality show about their family, “The Baldwins,” that is set to air on TLC in 2025.

“We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy,” Alec Baldwin said in an Instagram announcement.

He continued: “Home is the place we love to be the most.”

The video announcement on Instagram included clips of their seven shared children running around. Alec Baldwin’s daughter from a previous marriage, Ireland, was not in the video.

Baldwin is set to go to trial in July after he fatally shot “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set in 2021. Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter and he pleaded not guilty. In December 2021, Baldwin told ABC News that he didn’t know a live round was in the gun.

“The idea that a real bullet was in that gun … was not even in a realm of possibility,” he said. “And that’s the thing they must find out: Who brought bullets onto the set.”

The movie’s weapons supervisor, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was sentenced to 18 months in prison in April after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for unknowingly bringing live ammunition to set.

Hilaria Baldwin has also had her own controversies. In late 2020, she went viral for reportedly faking her Spanish accent. For years, Hilaria went back and forth on whether she was born in Boston or Spain, but in an Instagram video, she admitted that she was born in Boston and that her birth name is actually Hillary. She said she spent a lot of time in Spain growing up, but still, her critics described her conduct as cultural appropriation.