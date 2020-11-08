Alec Baldwin 'Overjoyed' He's Going To Be Out Of A Job

Alec Baldwin might be out of a job soon, and he couldn’t be happier about it.

The actor, who plays Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” celebrated the president’s election loss on Saturday.

“I don’t believe I’ve ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before!” read a post on the Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation’s Twitter account.

I don’t believe I’ve ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before! — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 7, 2020

It will be comforting when we have a President who doesn’t Tweet twice as much as I do@realDonaldTrump — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 7, 2020

In this weekend’s episode of “SNL” hosted by Dave Chappelle, which aired just hours after the election was called for Democrat Joe Biden, Baldwin made what could be one of his final appearances ― although he stayed true to his character by saying that he wouldn’t go easily.

“I was reelected president of the United States,” Baldwin’s Trump announced. “But, of course, they are trying to steal the election away from me.”

“I’m not going to say goodbye, America,” he concluded. “I’m just going to say, ‘See you in court!’”

