Alec Baldwin Says Woody Allen Will Join Him In WTF Instagram Live Interview

Alec Baldwin giddily announced on Sunday that he will interview Woody Allen on Instagram live this week. (Watch the video below.)

Baldwin, who starred in Allen’s 2013 “Blue Jasmine” and other films, treated Allen’s appearance as a forbidden secret. He laughed and whispered to tease the event, flashing Allen’s new book “Zero Gravity” before finally saying the name of his guest.

“I love you Woody,” Baldwin declared.

Both men carry plenty of baggage.

Allen continues to face accusations that he sexually molested his daughter Dylan. The matter got another look in the 2019 HBO documentary “Allen v. Farrow.”

Baldwin, meanwhile, is being sued by the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed when a prop gun Baldwin was holding on the set of “Rust” went off with a live bullet in 2021.

In the Instagram caption, Baldwin ignored his own legal woes and focused on the scandal that hangs over Allen’s career.

“Let me preface this by stating that I have ZERO INTEREST in anyone’s judgments and sanctimonious posts here,” Baldwin wrote. “I am OBVIOUSLY someone who has my own set of beliefs and COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else’s speculation. If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that’s your issue.”