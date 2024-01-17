Former “All My Children” actor Alec Musser died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office disclosed in a press release.
Musser, who also appeared with Adam Sandler in the 2010 movie “Grown Ups,” died at age 50 on Saturday in Del Mar, California, according to the report.
“RIP to the love of my life. I will never stop loving you,” Musser’s fiancée, Paige Press, wrote on social media. “My heart is so broken.”
Musser logged 43 episodes from 2005 to 2007 as Del Henry on ABC’s soap opera “All My Children,” according to IMDB. He secured the role after winning the “I Wanna Be a Soap Star” reality show, Entertainment Weekly reported.
In “Grown Ups” Musser used his fitness model background for a memorable cameo as a buff dude who showed off his physique at a water park. But his voice later prompts laughter from female admirers played by Maya Rudolph, Salma Hayek, Maria Bello and Joyce Van Patten.
“I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of him and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person,” “Grown Ups” star Adam Sandler wrote on Instagram.
If you or someone you know needs help, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org for mental health support. Additionally, you can find local mental health and crisis resources at dontcallthepolice.com. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention.