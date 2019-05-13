Alejandro Aranda Makes 'Musical History' To Advance On 'American Idol'

“American Idol” judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan utter lots of hyperbole about contestants, but when it’s directed at Alejandro Aranda it feels real.

The 24-year-old dishwasher from Pomona, California, has impressed the panelists from the start with his artistry. He did the same again in Sunday’s Top 5.

Aranda’s original song “Blesser” to his own piano accompaniment elicited perhaps their biggest praise yet ― and some apparent vote-courting.

Richie called Aranda a “phenomenon” who’s making “musical history.”

“Vote!” he beseeched viewers.

“I am not worthy to be a judge judging you,” Bryan said.

And Perry, often more verbal, seemed to take Aranda’s future ascent to stardom as a given. “Stay humble, homey,” she said.

Check out (below) Aranda performing “Blesser,” Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry,” and Elton John’s “Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word.”

And, yes, he did advance to the finale’s Top 3, along with Laine Hardy and Madison VanDenburg.