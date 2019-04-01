Alejandro Aranda, pegged early by “American Idol” judge Katy Perry as the next winner of the singing competition, continued his quiet way on Sunday.

He beautifully sang “Yellow” by Coldplay with his trusty guitar, never resorting to showbiz flourishes.

The judging panelists get him and his “different vibe,” Perry said, adding that Aranda’s latest effort “makes me wanna make out with someone.”

Aranda, a 24-year-old dishwasher from Pomona, California, consistently grabs a large share of viewers on YouTube for his “Idol” performances. But Perry seemed to warn him of viewer voting as the competition intensifies in the future. “We believe in you, but at some point it’s gonna be out of our control,” she said.