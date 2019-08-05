Soccer Star Scores, Grabs Mic, Then Tells Congress: 'End Gun Violence!'

Philadelphia Union soccer star Alejandro Bedoya capitalized on his moment in the spotlight after scoring the opening goal against DC United on Sunday night, snatching an on-field microphone and shouting a message live on television.
“Hey Congress, do something now! End gun violence! Let’s go!” the team captain yelled, broadcasting the message to viewers nationwide.
The game came at the end of a grim weekend of mass shootings in both Texas and Ohio, which left a total of 29 people dead. Three people also died in a shooting in California last week.
Earlier on Sunday, the 32-year-old, who has also played on the US national team, tweeted a number of times about his stance on gun laws.
Viewers applauded the player’s use of his platform for good, and even DC fans were able to appreciate the positives of the point scored against them.