Soccer Star Scores, Grabs Mic, Then Tells Congress: 'End Gun Violence!'

Philadelphia Union soccer star Alejandro Bedoya capitalized on his moment in the spotlight after scoring the opening goal against DC United on Sunday night, snatching an on-field microphone and shouting a message live on television.

“Hey Congress, do something now! End gun violence! Let’s go!” the team captain yelled, broadcasting the message to viewers nationwide.

The game came at the end of a grim weekend of mass shootings in both Texas and Ohio, which left a total of 29 people dead. Three people also died in a shooting in California last week.

Our captain @AleBedoya17 making a statement. Our hearts go out to everyone affected. pic.twitter.com/sJuKxjbIOA — Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) August 5, 2019

Earlier on Sunday, the 32-year-old, who has also played on the US national team, tweeted a number of times about his stance on gun laws.

Seeing more thoughts and prayers bullshit.

Words without actions are just worthless. America, it seems, is becoming a dystopian society.

Do something!!! Enough!!! — Alejandro Bedoya (@AleBedoya17) August 4, 2019

I’m not a policymaker either. I’m shouting at those hypocrites to get their shit together. You want some plans. We can start with stricter background checks, red flag laws, making a registry for gun purchases, closing gun show loopholes, and taxing ammunition. Better for you? https://t.co/pHNw6EdueX — Alejandro Bedoya (@AleBedoya17) August 4, 2019

Viewers applauded the player’s use of his platform for good, and even DC fans were able to appreciate the positives of the point scored against them.

As a United fan, I didn’t like seeing him score. As a Daytonian and a human being, I’m so grateful for what he did.



Thank you Ale. — Brendan Cartwright (@Brendanukkah) August 5, 2019

So Ale Bedoya grabbed a field-level mic after scoring his goal and shouted, live on national television:



"HEY CONGRESS, DO SOMETHING. END GUN VIOLENCE NOW."



My man. Need a lot more voices like his in pro sports. #DOOP #DCU pic.twitter.com/UrexCrVIx3 — Pablo Maurer (@MLSist) August 5, 2019

Just this once I'll cheer on the Union pic.twitter.com/bUITl6ArLI — robert (@rowast) August 5, 2019

the moment when I finally warmed to our captain, well done Ale... — Jim North (@statephan) August 5, 2019

Yes. Voices exactly like Kaepernick. — Boog 2: Electric BBQ (@BoogBBQ) August 5, 2019

I hope more players do something like this and call out Congress. — PurpleMeanie (@willriv84) August 5, 2019

scored against dc but a true lad anyways — #1 rose lavelle fan account (@KunDeCentro) August 5, 2019