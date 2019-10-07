Alessia Cara Imitates 7 Pop Stars Singing 'Bad Guy' And It's Awesome

Talk about making good impressions.

Alessia Cara just pulled off a major feat of impersonation on a special post-“Sunday Night Football” episode of “The Tonight Show,” nailing the voice and mannerisms of seven popular singers while she performed Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy.”

Host Jimmy Fallon was impressed, and so were we.

Watch Cara work through Lorde, Alanis Morissette, Shakira, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Cardi B and Eilish.

The “Stay” singer, who had previously mastered Fallon’s “Wheel of Musical Impressions,” could be the Rich Little of recording artists if she wanted to.