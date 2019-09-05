Laker Alex Caruso Gets Hit With Random Drug Test At Hilarious Time

Photos recently circulated of Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso looking super buff.
Caruso ― listed at 6 feet, 5 inches tall and 186 pounds ― is fit like an NBA player should be, but his transformation into a hulk hoopster came courtesy of Photoshop, he said. The Lakers had previously posted the original photos on their Twitter page.
Here’s how the internet saw him ― as a power forward ready to kick sand in any opponent’s face.
Caruso playfully suggested on his Instagram this week that the NBA noticed the images because he got hit with a random drug test.
Coincidence or not, Caruso made fun of the timing.
Let’s hope he passes that test.
