Laker Alex Caruso Gets Hit With Random Drug Test At Hilarious Time

The NBA guard playfully hinted that the timing might not be a coincidence.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso is listed at 6-foot-5, 186 pounds, but you wouldn't know it by photoshopped images of him that recently appeared online.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso is listed at 6-foot-5, 186 pounds, but you wouldn't know it by photoshopped images of him that recently appeared online.

Photos recently circulated of Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso looking super buff.

Caruso ― listed at 6 feet, 5 inches tall and 186 pounds ― is fit like an NBA player should be, but his transformation into a hulk hoopster came courtesy of Photoshop, he said. The Lakers had previously posted the original photos on their Twitter page.

Here’s how the internet saw him ― as a power forward ready to kick sand in any opponent’s face.

Caruso playfully suggested on his Instagram this week that the NBA noticed the images because he got hit with a random drug test.

Coincidence or not, Caruso made fun of the timing.

Let’s hope he passes that test.

