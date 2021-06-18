Stuntman Alex Harvill died Thursday after crashing his motorcycle during a practice run for a record-jump attempt, according to multiple outlets. He was 28.

Harvill launched off a ramp at Grant County International Airport in Washington state, as he prepared for an official attempt at breaking the established mark of 351 feet at the Moses Lake Airshow. But he fell short and plowed into a mound of dirt.

Harvill tumbled over his handlebars, reported TMZ, which obtained video of the incident. He later died from his injuries, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Alex’s family, friends and loved ones,” the office wrote.