Alex Jones Gloats About Bankruptcy Plot To Tie Up Sandy Hook Damages 'For Years'

Jones was found liable for defamation last year in cases in Connecticut and Texas for repeatedly insisting that the 20 first-grade children killed in a mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 in Newtown, Connecticut — and their devastated parents — were actors in a fake anti-gun stunt staged by the U.S. government. (Six adults were also killed.)

The trial in Texas, where Infowars is based, is currently being held to determine the amount of damages Jones must pay.

Jones attempted — and was forced to drop — a similar ploy earlier this year when he filed a bankruptcy case for Infowars and for trademark and web-domain rights holding companies in a bid to force a restrictive monetary settlement with the Sandy Hook families.

Jones claimed on his podcast Sunday that his current bankruptcy filing would slash the bond he’ll have to post for an appeal to only half of his (declared) net worth— and then he still plans to tie whatever damages are decided within that reduced amount “for years” as his Infowars podcast continues to operate. He also claimed “we’ve never lied” and that “all we have is our credibility.”