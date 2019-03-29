Alex Jones Claims 'Psychosis' Made Him A Sandy Hook Truther

Bankston: Okay, Mr. Jones. You would agree with me that when some damage happens, when you break something, when you cause something to be lost, when you hurt somebody, whether it’s intentional or whether it’s a mistake, there’s consequences for that, right? People should be accountable for the people they hurt?

Jones: Well, sometimes people claim they’ve been hurt when they haven’t been. So you have to look at the agenda behind things. ...

And I, myself, have almost had like a form of psychosis back in the past where I basically thought everything was staged, even though I’m now learning a lot of times things aren’t staged. So I think, as a pundit, someone giving an opinion, that, you know, my opinions have been wrong; but they were never wrong consciously to hurt people.

Bankston: You said false things about Sandy Hook because it was psychosis?



Jones: Well, I’m just saying that the trauma of the media and the corporations lying so much, then everything begins ― you don’t trust anything anymore, kind of like a child whose parents lie to them over and over again, well, pretty soon they don’t know what reality is.