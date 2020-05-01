Alex Jones Says He's Considering Eating Neighbors If COVID-19 Lockdown Continues

Think you’re going stir crazy from the coronavirus lockdown? Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones can probably top whatever disturbing thoughts you might be having.

He said on his far-right radio talk show Friday that he’s willing to go full cannibal.

If COVID-19 shutdowns continue, he said, he has “extrapolated this out” and may have to resort to drastic and disgusting methods of survival.

“I’ll admit it. I will eat my neighbors,” Jones said, predicting a dystopian future plagued by food shortages.

“I won’t have to for a few years ’cause I got food and stuff ― but I’m literally looking at my neighbors now and going, ’I’m ready to hang ’em up and gut ’em and skin ’em. My daughters aren’t starving to death. I will eat my neighbors. ... I will.”

Although Jones’ admission could make neighborhood watch meetings awkward, he said he plans on gobbling “globalists” who imposed the lockdowns first.

“You think I like sizing up my neighbor?!” Jones bellowed. “I’m gonna haul him up by a chain and chop his ass up! I’ll do it! My children aren’t going hungry! I’ll eat your ass! And that’s what I want the globalists to know — I will eat your ass first!”

It’s unlikely Jones will ever go hungry, thanks to a fortune amassed in part through scams like selling fake coronavirus cures. He was ordered to pay Sandy Hook elementary school parents $100,000 for legal fees last year in a lawsuit they filed over his lies that the 2012 school massacre was a hoax.

Here’s a clip from his radio show diatribe on neighborliness:

The most disturbing video known to man pic.twitter.com/izb038PBXB — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) May 1, 2020

Naturally, people on Twitter had strong reactions to Jones’ tasteless commentary.

Um, does anyone know what his address is? As an Austinite who does not want to be chopped up and eaten, I want to make sure his house is nowhere near mine. — miss speech (@miss_speech) May 1, 2020

There have got to be better ways to make a buck these days than this. — Raquel (@rann5818) May 1, 2020

Some offered Jones food for thought.

Hey Alex, um might be easier to go to Costco. They are fully stocked. — Extremely Stable Genius (@electreform) May 1, 2020

I understand he’s being hyperbolic here but you know a person could try n hunt some animals first, just saying. Being pretty dramatic — DakotaTone (@ToneDakota) May 1, 2020

Others suggested Jones may regret his raw remarks.

No, his daughters won't starve, because his ex-wife, Kelly Jones, has sole custody, having convinced the courts that Alex Jones is "not a stable person."



I suspect this video would not help in his appeal. — Political Spock 🖖 (@PoliSpock) May 1, 2020

And one insightful person put things in finger-licking perspective.

This is the content the internet deserves — j robert socialclimber🦄 (@payettehenry) May 1, 2020