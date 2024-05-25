Alex Jones Gets OK From Judge To Sell Game Ranch For $2.8 Million In Bankruptcy Case

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist and defamer of Sandy Hook families, has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge to sell his Texas game ranch amid his bankruptcy case.

On Wednesday, U.S. Judge Christopher Lopez approved a $2.8 million sale of Jones’ 127-acre ranch as part of his Chapter 11 bankruptcy case, according to court documents.

Jones declared bankruptcy in 2022 when juries in two states found him liable for hundreds of millions in damages after he spent years on his program, Infowars, falsely claiming that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut was a “false flag” operation with paid actors. The families of Sandy Hook victims hold $1.5 billion in total judgments against him.

Once Jones’ ranch has been sold, he won’t have direct access to the money. Instead, the funds will be put into an escrow account to pay his legal expenses, with any money left over going to the Sandy Hook families.

Jones’ ranch includes “portable buildings, game feeders, hunting blinds, tanks and gates,” according to a recent court filing. A description of the property on a real estate website boasts that it provides “recreational opportunity for birding, fishing, swimming, kayaking, camping and hunting. Easy walking access to the river and river front with large waterfront gravel bar.”

In November, Sandy Hook families offered to settle Jones’ legal debt by agreeing to let him pay at least $85 million over 10 years. Jones instead suggested a plan that would have him pay just $55 million over 10 years, but the families said that his proposal fell “woefully short.”

