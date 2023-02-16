Alex Jones Is Holding Guns For Infowars Employees Charged In Capitol Attack

Infowars host Alex Jones is holding guns for two of his employees after they were charged for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

In a Chapter 11 bankruptcy statement filed Tuesday and first reported by The Washington Post on Thursday, a section asking for Jones to identify property he owns or controls mentions “Holding firearms for certain January 6th participants to be provided.”

Jones told HuffPost the firearms belong to two other members of his Infowars media empire: host Owen Shroyer and video editor Sam Montoya, who have both been charged for their roles in the riot.

“Both their lawyers respectively asked us if they could store those guns here while the cases were going on,” Jones said. “Due to the request of their lawyers we have ... stored the guns here.”

Shroyer is charged with four misdemeanors related to his involvement in the Capitol attack. Last year, a judge denied Shroyer’s attempt to get the charges dismissed. Montoya pleaded guilty last year to breaching the Capitol.

“We are in the Capitol, baby!” Montoya recorded himself saying at the time, according to court records.

Jones filed for bankruptcy with the Southern District of Texas in December following two massive court losses over his repeated lies that the 20 kids and six adults who were killed in Connecticut’s 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting never died. He now owes the families nearly $1.5 billion.

Jones, who attended the Stop the Steal rally held just before the riot at the Capitol, was also in contact with several prominent people belonging to the Proud Boys, a right-wing extremist gang that has seen several of its members put on trial for their roles in the attack.

The filing says Jones has reported assets ― including boats and lifetime helicopter access ― worth an estimated $10 million.