Alex Jones Vows Biden 'Will Be Removed One Way Or Another' At Pro-Trump Rally

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones denounced President-elect Joe Biden’s White House victory before a crowd of Donald Trump supporters on Saturday, declaring that “we will never recognize” Biden and that he “will be removed one way or another.”

“We will never back down to the satanic pedophile globalist new world order and their walking-dead reanimated corpse Joe Biden. And we will never recognize him,” the far- right radio host shouted from a stage at the second so-called Million MAGA March in Washington. He added: “So I don’t know who’s going to the White House in 38 days, but I sure know this: Joe Biden is a globalist, and Joe Biden will be removed one way or another.”

Alex Jones at the pro-Trump march in Washington, DC: "Joe Biden is a globalist, and Joe Biden will be removed, one way or another!" pic.twitter.com/ujIc7XZcLb — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) December 12, 2020

Jones’ comments appeared to echo the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon, which alleges without evidence that Satan-worshipping pedophiles are plotting against Trump. His use of the word “globalist” also raised concerns about anti-Semitism, as the term has been increasingly used in xenophobic and anti-Semitic contexts.

David Weissman, who is involved with the anti-Trump Republican group The Lincoln Project, was among those highlighting Jones’ choice of language and warning that his speech appeared to be a call for violence.

“This antisemitic trope should also be considered a threat, and Alex Jones should be arrested for incitement,” Weissman tweeted, echoing similar tweets that tagged the FBI.

The Washington Post via Getty Images Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones joins supporters of President Donald Trump at a rally in Washington Saturday.

Trump still refuses to concede the election, claiming without evidence that the election was stolen from him.

“We’re going to continue to go forward,” he said of his unsuccessful attempts to reverse the election’s result in an interview with “Fox & Friends” that aired Sunday morning.

Trump’s remarks followed the Friday action by the Supreme Court, which became the latest court to dismiss a lawsuit by his campaign alleging widespread voter fraud.