Alex Jones Loses 3rd Sandy Hook Lawsuit

Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has lost his third lawsuit brought by a parent of a child who died in the Sandy Hook school shooting, one day after he lost two other Sandy Hook cases.

In a court filing unsealed Friday, Judge Maya Guerra Gamble issued her ruling for default judgment against Jones in the defamation case brought by father Neil Heslin, whose 6-year-old son Jesse was killed in the shooting that left 20 children and six adults dead.

A default judgment ruling means Jones and Infowars will now be liable for all damages, and a jury will decide how much he will have to pay.

On Thursday, HuffPost was the first to report that Jones had lost two other Sandy Hook cases after Gamble issued default judgments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.