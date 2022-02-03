Alex Jones Asks Marjorie Taylor Greene To Run For President

The right-winger hosted the congresswoman on his conspiracy theory laden podcast InfoWars on Wednesday and suggested she run for president in the future, adding, “Hell, she’d probably be better than Trump.”

He continued to massage Greene’s ego by suggesting she might do better in the polls than former President Donald Trump.

“Can we get you to run for president in the next few years? Because I think, I think you are one of the few people who would have a better voting record and a better chance of winning than even Trump,” Jones said. “Or maybe a Greene-DeSantis ticket?”

Jones’ skepticism of Trump took root last year, when the former president said he’d been vaccinated against COVID-19 and encouraged his supporters to do the same.

“Maybe Trump’s actually a dumbass,” Jones said at the time.

Greene responded to Jones’ comment on Wednesday in a way that suggests she’s not opposed to running for higher office, but wants to avoid Trump going after her the way he’s gone after former Vice President Mike Pence. (The former president has a habit of turning on people who don’t support him unwaveringly.)

“I don’t know what is going to happen, I am a very strong supporter of President Trump,” Greene said. “But in the future, we’ll definitely see what happens, we’ll see what the people think about something like that.”

You can see the exchange below: