Alex Jones Sent 'Intimate Photo' Of His Wife To Roger Stone, Lawyer Says

Alex Jones, the Infowars host who’s been ordered to pay tens of millions in damages for spreading lies that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax, may now have another problem closer to home.

The far-right conspiracy theorist sent an “intimate photo” of his wife to longtime Donald Trump crony Roger Stone, according to a lawyer for the Sandy Hook parents who won their defamation lawsuit against Jones. (Watch the video below.)

Attorney Mark Bankston previously revealed that lawyers for Jones accidentally sent him two years of Jones’s text messages, including intimate ones. On Monday, Bankston told “The Young Turks” that one text contained an “intimate photo” of Jones’ wife that was sent to far-right provocateur Stone.

“I’m a little concerned about it because that intimate photo was sent to Roger Stone, and I don’t know if that was consensual,” Bankston said.

“And if it wasn’t consensual, and Mrs. [Erika] Wulff Jones should know about that,” he continued. “And there might be something that needs to be done about that. Then again, it could be totally consensual. But when I see that — and I don’t see any indication that it was — I’m concerned something might not be on the up and up with that. There are certainly laws in certain states about that.”

Jones said on his show Saturday that he indeed sent his wife a photo of her naked and “she looks pretty good.”

Jones got his long-deserved comeuppance for repeated lies about the Sandy Hook school massacre with a jury award for about $45 million in damages after the parents of 6-year-old shooting victim Jesse Lewis sued him.