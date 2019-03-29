Bankston: We talked earlier about misidentifying the Parkland shooter last year. InfoWars’ source was 4chan, right?

Jones: I don’t remember that, but we corrected it within a day. ...

Bankston: What I’m asking is: Do you or do you not know if 4chan was your source?

Jones: I believe it was one of the places that put it up. ...

Bankston: Where do you get your chatter? 4chan is one. Do you have any others for us? ...

Jones: I would say YouTube. The videos within the first two weeks with, like, 5 million, 10 million views, plus; and they were showing a lot of things that when you looked at it, looked pretty compelling.