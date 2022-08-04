Alex Jones Must Pay $4.1 Million To Sandy Hook Parents, And The Jury Isn’t Done Yet

“Did you know 12 days ago your attorneys messed up and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cellphone, with every text message you’ve sent for the past two years?” Attorney Mark Bankston asked Jones on the stand. “And when informed did not take any steps to identify those texts as privileged?”

Jones did not know, and was confronted with a 2020 text that mentioned Sandy Hook. That’s a problem because Jones previously testified under oath that he’d handed over all communications mentioning Sandy Hook to the court.

“You know what perjury is, right?” Bankston asked Jones.

The trial saw other dramatic moments including a deposition from a former Infowars employee who said he begged staff to stop spreading lies about Sandy Hook, only to be laughed at. And Infowars sidekick Owen Shroyer admitted on the stand that he did nothing to fact-check the accuracy of a bogus story claiming Heslin did not hold his dead child.

“I could have done a better job,” Shroyer said on the stand last week. “You could have done A job,” attorney Kyle Farrar shot back. “You could have done something.”