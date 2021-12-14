Alex Jones Wonders If Joe Biden Used 'Weather Weapons' To Cause Deadly Tornadoes

As states in the South and Midwest pick up the pieces left by a series of deadly and devastating storms Friday night and early Saturday, “Infowars” host Alex Jones is already spinning conspiracy theories to try to blame it on President Joe Biden.

Jones, who recently lost a fourth lawsuit over his lies that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a hoax, told listeners on “The Alex Jones Show” on Monday that the U.S. government developed “weather weapons” in the 1950s.

Advertisement

He cited a talk from former CIA Director John Brennan as supposed evidence of the existence of secret government “geoengineering systems.” In Brennan’s speech, delivered at a 2016 Council on Foreign Relations event, he discussed the geopolitical risks of geoengineering the climate and the costs and benefits of using it as a potential tool against climate change.

“So, they just think you’re stupid and they don’t want you knowing they are doing all of this,” Jones said on his show, claiming these systems would explain “why plants and animals were so much bigger and healthier. But we’ve adapted to live in less air.”

Some researchers have discussed geoengineering as a way to reverse climate change by affecting weather and climate patterns with methods like removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere or increasing the reflectivity of the Earth.

Though the concept is a source of legitimate debate, it’s at the root of a number of conspiracy theories, the followers of which believe that these practices are already being carried out in secret so the government can control the weather. There is no evidence that this is the case.

Advertisement

Jones then suggested that Biden may have “ordered” that the power be turned off in Texas in February, when the state was hit by a historic winter storm that led to widespread power outages.

He added: “So the question is did they use weather weapons to cause the tornadoes? That’s a legitimate question to ask.”