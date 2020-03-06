“Grey’s Anatomy” revealed the fate of original character Alex Karev in Thursday’s episode, angering fans on Twitter.
Letters written by the married Karev, played by Justin Chambers for 16 seasons, disclosed that he was living in Kansas with ex-wife Izzie (Katherine Heigl), who had twins conceived from embryos they froze years ago.
Heigl left in the sixth season. Chambers announced his departure in January. Chambers’ heartthrob doctor did not appear onscreen in Thursday’s show. But he did relay his life situation in letters through voiceover.
Followers of the drama vented big-time at the shocking outcome.
Here’s the show’s farewell video for Karev.
