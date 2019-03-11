White Supremacist Podcaster Fired From Job As EMT In Virginia

WSLS At least one member of the Patrick County Board of Supervisors says he's glad Alex McNabb, a white supremacist podcaster, has been fired from the JEB Stuart Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Alex McNabb, a prominent white supremacist podcaster, has been fired from his job as an emergency medical technician in southwestern Virginia, according to reports from multiple local media outlets.

His termination comes three months after a HuffPost report exposed McNabb’s racist diatribes on the white supremacist podcast “The Daily Shoah.”

The JEB Stuart Volunteer Rescue Squad in Patrick County, Virginia, voted unanimously Sunday to terminate McNabb, according to the news station WSLS.

McNabb, who was working a paid, part-time position for the rescue squad, had been suspended pending the conclusion of a Virginia state health department investigation into his work as an EMT. Late last month, that investigation cleared him of any wrongdoing.

But according to Wren Williams, an attorney for the JEB Stuart Volunteer Rescue Squad, it was important to fire McNabb anyway.

“It’s our job to look out for the members of our community, and we never wanted a member of our community to think that they might be mistreated or discriminated against,” Williams said.

McNabb has been a regular co-host of over 130 episodes of “The Daily Shoah” podcast. (The podcast’s title makes mocking reference to the genocide of 6 million Jews during World War II. “Shoah” means “calamity” in Hebrew and typically refers to the Holocaust.)

On the podcast — which has featured prominent white supremacist guests including Richard Spencer and Andrew Anglin — McNabb frequently assumes a persona he’s named “Dr. Narcan.”

As Dr. Narcan, McNabb tells his co-host stories about being an EMT, referring to black patients as “dindus,” a deeply racist slur, and comparing them to animals.

“It’s hard to find a dindu vein anyway, because they’re black,” McNabb said during one episode.

McNabb maintains that his Dr. Narcan character is a work of fiction.

In one of the most disturbing Dr. Narcan segments, McNabb recounted dealing with an “unruly young African-American male child running around” an emergency room.

“As it turned out, this young African-American male was there to get blood drawn, so guess who volunteered to take his blood?” he told his co-hosts. “Dr. Narcan enjoyed great, immense satisfaction as he terrorized this youngster with a needle and stabbed him thusly in the arm with a large-gauge IV catheter.”

Medical experts told HuffPost that large-gauge needles should never be used on young children.

HuffPost’s original story about McNabb resulted in a heated Patrick County Board of Supervisors meeting in January, when the board was considering pulling funding from the rescue squad if it kept McNabb on as an EMT.

McNabb testified at the hearing, getting into a heated exchange with Lock Boyce, the board’s chairman.

“You are talking about torturing children who are in your care!” Boyce screamed at McNabb.

The board ultimately decided against pulling funding from the JEB Stuart Volunteer Rescue Squad.

On Sunday, Boyce said he was glad that McNabb had been fired.

“That’s an admirable thing for them to do and I’m glad they did it,” he told WSLS.