White Supremacist EMT In Virginia Cleared Of Any Wrongdoing By State Investigation

A prominent white supremacist podcaster could soon go back to work as an emergency medical technician in southwestern Virginia after a state health department investigation cleared him of any wrongdoing.

Alex McNabb, a frequent co-host of the neo-Nazi podcast The Daily Shoah, did not discriminate against any of his patients during the course of his work as an EMT in Patrick County, the state investigation found.

HuffPost first reported the investigation into the EMT, which arose from two anonymous complaints made against him, in December. Ron Passmore, division manager for regulation and compliance at the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Emergency Services, confirmed that the investigation concluded Wednesday.

“After thorough interviews and investigations and all the available evidence, we found he did not violate a rule regarding discrimination inpatient care,” Passmore said.

That rule states that Virginia EMS personnel “may not discriminate in the provision of emergency medical services based on race, gender, religion, age, national origin, medical condition or any other reason.”

On the podcast, McNabb frequently assumes a persona he calls Dr. Narcan. In these segments, he tells his co-hosts stories about his work as an EMT, often comparing black patients to animals and referring to them by racist slurs.

McNabb has been a co-host of more than 130 episodes of “The Daily Shoah” podcast. “Shoah” is a Hebrew word for “calamity” that is most often used to refer to the Holocaust.

On the podcast, McNabb frequently assumes a persona he calls Dr. Narcan. In these segments, he tells his co-hosts stories about his work as an EMT, often comparing black patients to animals and referring to them by racist slurs.

In an October 2016 episode, he told the story of an “unruly young African-American male child running around” an emergency room.

“As it turned out, this young African-American male was there to get blood drawn, so guess who volunteered to take his blood?” he told his co-hosts. “Dr. Narcan enjoyed great, immense satisfaction as he terrorized this youngster with a needle and stabbed him thusly in the arm with a large-gauge IV catheter.”

Large-gauge needles should never be used on pediatric patients, medical experts told HuffPost, as the needles can hurt and bruise. McNabb claimed Dr. Narcan is a “work of fiction.”

McNabb has appeared on other episodes of “The Daily Shoah” alongside prominent neo-Nazi figures, some of whom have called for exterminating Jews and black people. These guests include Andrew Anglin, Christopher Cantwell and Richard Spencer.

You are talking about torturing children who are in your care. Lock Boyce, Patrick County Board of Supervisors chair, at a December meeting

The Jeb Stuart Volunteer Rescue, which employs McNabb, put him on unpaid leave pending the results of the state investigation. The captain of the rescue did not respond to a request for comment Thursday as to whether McNabb would be reinstated as a paid employee.

The Patrick County Board of Supervisors considered pulling funding from rescue if they continued to employ McNabb, but ultimately declined to do so.

McNabb defended himself at a tense board of supervisors meeting in December, claiming that the state investigation was an attack on his free speech.

“You are talking about torturing children who are in your care,” the board’s chairman, Lock Boyce, angrily screamed at McNabb.

McNabb told the board that his Dr. Narcan character was satire.

On Thursday, McNabb announced on Gab that the state had cleared him of any wrongdoing, and called the investigation a “witch-hunt.”