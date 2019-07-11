Alex Morgan Hilariously Puts Her ESPY Award In Perspective

Soccer star Alex Morgan kicked off her ESPY Awards speech on Wednesday with a winning line.

In receiving the Best Female Athlete honor, the co-captain of the Women’s World Cup champs quipped: “Sorry, but this is probably the second-best trophy we won this week.”

We see you, @alexmorgan13 🍵 pic.twitter.com/MZPo5HiD8V — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2019

Morgan and her U.S. teammates of course have embarked on a whirlwind celebration of their cup title with the trophy since they won it all on Sunday. That included a parade in New York City earlier Wednesday:

Ira L. Black - Corbis via Getty Images Alex Morgan, center, holds the World Cup trophy with teammate Megan Rapinoe at the parade.

Morgan, who’s also the star of the Orlando Pride in the National Women’s Soccer League, told her World Cup teammates at the ESPYs that she loved them and reminded viewers that “investment in women and girls should not only occur on the playing fields.”

Morgan later elaborated on her onstage comments with “Entertainment Tonight.“When you invest in women, you see the return on it,” she said in the clip above. “The World Cup was a perfect example of it.”