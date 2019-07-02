U.S. Soccer's Alex Morgan Taunts England, Sips Tea After Scoring Goal

U.S. women’s national soccer star Alex Morgan scored the second goal against England during the FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal Tuesday and celebrated with a move that had Twitter positively chuffed: She pantomimed sipping tea.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Alex Morgan celebrates after scoring a goal against England in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Just a half-hour into the game, Morgan ― who celebrated her 30th birthday the same day ― scored with a header after a pass from teammate Lindsey Horan. The point brought the team to a 2-1 lead over England.

The goal marked Morgan’s sixth of the tournament and first since her five-goal performance against Thailand. Her tea-sipping move shortly thereafter was a new addition in the tournament and the crowd responded to the epic gesture by singing “Happy Birthday” to her.

People on Twitter watching the game at home went wild at Morgan’s shady tea move, offering all the celebratory words and jokes for the athlete:

"And boy, I'm sippin' tea in yo' hood

What the f--k is up, you buttercup?" pic.twitter.com/nhcpxD6wsJ — Kofie (@KofieYeboah) July 2, 2019

Alex Morgan at the Boston Tea Party, 1773. Oil on canvas. pic.twitter.com/rRUU8ASagd — 🇺🇸🍊 (@johnstons08) July 2, 2019

THAT ONE PLAYER FROM ENGLAND DID THE GOGGLES AND ALEX MORGAN WAS LIKE "OH OKAY WE'RE TALKING SHIT NOW" AND THEN SCORED A GOAL AND TOOK A SIP OF TEA HAHAHAHAHAHAHA — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) July 2, 2019

OH MY GOD ALEX MORGAN SIPPING TEA. AKA SUCK IT PIERS MORGAN 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AfYFyeWgaD — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) July 2, 2019

If England scores in the second half and doesn’t mime opening an envelope to find a crippling healthcare bill inside they blew it — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) July 2, 2019

Sip it. Dump it in the harbor. ☕️#TourDeFour pic.twitter.com/dbNFqywnIM — The American Outlaws (@AmericanOutlaws) July 2, 2019

Alex Morgan scored a goal on her 30th birthday AND THEN HAD A CUP OF TEA pic.twitter.com/csvFAlZRhC — SB Nation (@SBNation) July 2, 2019

(Josh Brolin in No Country voice) "I'm just sippin' the tea" https://t.co/HfqxVgApE3 — tom mckenna (@tmckenna1) July 2, 2019

Sip that tea, Alex Morgan! pic.twitter.com/lFf8u5ZqJ6 — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) July 2, 2019