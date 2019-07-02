SPORTS

U.S. Soccer's Alex Morgan Taunts England, Sips Tea After Scoring Goal

English fans were surely cheesed off at this move from the U.S. women’s national soccer star.

U.S. women’s national soccer star Alex Morgan scored the second goal against England during the FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal Tuesday and celebrated with a move that had Twitter positively chuffed: She pantomimed sipping tea.

Alex Morgan celebrates after scoring a goal against England in the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Just a half-hour into the game, Morgan ― who celebrated her 30th birthday the same day ― scored with a header after a pass from teammate Lindsey Horan. The point brought the team to a 2-1 lead over England.

The goal marked Morgan’s sixth of the tournament and first since her five-goal performance against Thailand. Her tea-sipping move shortly thereafter was a new addition in the tournament and the crowd responded to the epic gesture by singing “Happy Birthday” to her.

People on Twitter watching the game at home went wild at Morgan’s shady tea move, offering all the celebratory words and jokes for the athlete:

