This kid has already won the World Cup of soccer genes.

U.S. women’s team star Alex Morgan and husband Servando Carrasco of the L.A. Galaxy announced Wednesday they are expecting a baby girl. And she’s due to come out kicking in April.

“We are already in love and we haven’t even met her yet,” Morgan wrote with an Instagram photo of the couple on a beach. “Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon.”

In the pic, Carrasco holds a onesie that reads “Ready or Not” and Morgan holds a board that announces the month of the expected arrival.

Team co-captain Morgan, 30, earned the Silver Boot in helping to lead the U.S. Women’s National Team to its second straight World Cup title over the summer. She also won the ESPY for Best Female Athlete.

A source “close to Morgan” said she still hopes to compete at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo next summer, ESPN reported. But the pregnancy “presumably rules Morgan out of Olympic qualifying for the U.S., as well as the early portion of the 2020 National Women’s Soccer League season with the Orlando Pride,” the sports network said.

Morgan and Carrasco, 31, both played soccer at UC-Berkeley, where they met, and were wed on New Year’s Eve in 2014.