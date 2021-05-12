Alex Rodriguez Has 2 Words For Someone Asking About Bennifer 2.0

Alex Rodriguez used to let his bat speak for him. Now the former New York Yankees great is letting his old team do it.

Page Six reported Tuesday that when asked in Miami how he felt about his ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez going on vacation with her old flame Ben Affleck, Rodriguez responded: “Go Yankees.”

Sure, this could be a simple brushoff of a nosy question. Or, given that Affleck is a fan of the Yankees’ sworn enemy the Boston Red Sox, perhaps it’s a small dig at the old-new man in J.Lo’s life?

Lopez, star of the movie “Hustlers,” and Affleck, a two-time Oscar winner, have been seeing each other since A-Rod and J.Lo announced in April that they scuttled their engagement and went their separate ways, according to outlets.

Lopez and Affleck reportedly jetted off to Montana last week and spent several days together.

The former slugger is reportedly shocked at the Bennifer romantic sequel.

“He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect,” a source close to Lopez told E! News of Rodriguez. “He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him.”

Lopez and Affleck have at least one celebrity fan cheering their possibly revived love.

“I hope it’s true,” Affleck pal Matt Damon said. “I love them both. I hope it’s true. That would be awesome.”