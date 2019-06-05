A Younger Alex Rodriguez Says Jennifer Lopez Is A 'Dream Date' In Decades-Old Video

Alex Rodriguez will soon have his dreams come true.

On Tuesday, the former baseball star shared an old MLB Network video clip on Instagram, in which he could be heard telling reporters he had sights set on pop star Jennifer Lopez, who he’s now engaged to.

In the video, a reporter can be heard asking a younger Rodriguez, “what would a dream date with Alex Rodriguez be?” The former New York Yankees star responds: “Jennifer Lopez.”

“Hopefully you can find me a date with her,” Rodriguez, then in his twenties, says in the video with a smile.

The video footage was captured in 1998, according to the MLB Network, which means Rodriguez would have been playing for the Seattle Mariners at the time.

“I just had a feeling,” Rodriguez wrote in a caption, reposting the video on Instagram this week.

Lopez and Rodriguez, who each have two kids from prior relationships, announced their engagement on social media in March.

The “Ain’t Your Mama” singer told Vanity Fair in 2017 that she understands Rodriguez “in a way that I don’t think anyone else could.”

“And he understands me in a way that no one else could ever,” she said.