Alex Rodriguez Rents Home Near Jennifer Lopez, As He's Spotted With Ben Affleck's Ex

In moves that are bound to land the former MLB star on his ex-fiancée’s radar, Rodriguez has rented a mansion in Bridgehampton, New York, for the summer, a stone’s throw from Lopez’s own residence in Water Mill, according to Page Six.

Over the weekend, Rodriguez shared a video of himself on Instagram shooting hoops outside his new Hamptons abode, which, as Page Six notes, is only a three-minute drive from Lopez’s home.

And in case there’s any doubt that Rodriguez knew just how close his new mansion is to Lopez’s: The two spent last summer together at her sprawling estate before calling it quits earlier this year.

The music superstar has, of course, since rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck after nearly two decades apart, with reports claiming that Rodriguez was “very shocked” about their reunion.

But just when you think this split couldn’t get even messier, the retired athlete was seen at the birthday party of Lindsay Shookus, a longtime “Saturday Night Live” producer ― and Affleck’s former girlfriend ― over the weekend.

In video taken at the intimate backyard gathering, Rodriguez is sitting next to Shookus, who dated Affleck on-and-off for years before the two finally went their separate ways in 2019.

Shookus is apparently friendly with all parties involved. She was seen attending a cast dinner with both Lopez and Rodriguez in 2019 before the “Hustlers” star hosted the late-night sketch show.

As for whether there are sparks between Rodriguez and Shookus, a representative for the baseball star told Page Six “there is absolutely zero there,” adding: “They’ve been friends for 15 years.”

But, as this truly wild summer of couplings and re-couplings has shown us, no one is safe from the celebrity chaos of 2021.