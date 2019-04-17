ENTERTAINMENT

Alex Rodriguez Reveals Cute And Comical Preparation For His Jennifer Lopez Proposal

The process even involved the former Yankees star's assistant.

Alex Rodriguez has revealed the meticulous (and funny) lengths he went to in preparing his romantic proposal to Jennifer Lopez.

The former Yankees star popped the question to the Grammy-nominated singer and actress on a beach in the Bahamas in March:

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show,” Rodriguez told host Jimmy Fallon that he spent six months planning the magical moment ― and even rehearsed it multiple times with his assistant.

“I wanted the sunset to be perfect,” Rodriguez explained. 

Needless to say, she said yes.

Check out the interview above.

