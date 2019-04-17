Alex Rodriguez has revealed the meticulous (and funny) lengths he went to in preparing his romantic proposal to Jennifer Lopez.

The former Yankees star popped the question to the Grammy-nominated singer and actress on a beach in the Bahamas in March:

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show,” Rodriguez told host Jimmy Fallon that he spent six months planning the magical moment ― and even rehearsed it multiple times with his assistant.

“I wanted the sunset to be perfect,” Rodriguez explained.

Needless to say, she said yes.