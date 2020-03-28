Batter Up! Trump Reportedly Consulted With Ex-Yankees Star Alex Rodriguez About COVID-19

President Donald Trump called up former Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez — and his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez — to get their thoughts on a national response to the coronavirus pandemic, multiple sources told ABC News.
The call from the Oval Office earlier this week was part of Trump’s ongoing outreach “speaking to business leaders and others about how the country is handling the pandemic,” tweeted ABC White House and Capitol Hill reporter Katherine Faulders.
Neither Rodriquez nor Lopez has a medical background.
A source close to Rodriguez said the conversation was “pleasant” but offered no other details. There was no discussion of A-Rod or Lopez taking an official position to combat COVID-19, sources told Faulder and ABC senior editorial producer John Santucci.
It’s unclear why Trump would seek feedback on a national health emergency from a former baseball player — particularly when he has top experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health.
It was particularly strange since Trump had slammed A-Rod after he contributed to Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign in 2012. “Everything A-Rod touches turns bad,” Trump sniped then.
Earlier this month, Trump’s son-in-law and White House senior adviser, Jared Kushner, reached out to his brother’s father-in-law, who’s a physician, to crowd-source suggestions on Facebook on how to deal with COVID-19.
Trump critics were losing it on Twitter following the news:
