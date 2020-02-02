Instagram Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez Had The Purest Reaction To JLo's Halftime Show

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier this year.

The former baseball star, who’s proved himself to be quite the Instagram boyfriend as of late, was in the crowd at the championship game in Miami on Sunday night. Lopez’s twins, Emme and Max, and Rodriguez’s daughters, Natasha and Ella, were also at the game.

Rodriguez, like the rest of the internet, was excited to see his significant other absolutely slay the Super Bowl stage, but we were fully not prepared for his response.

During the show, he tweeted a video of himself dancing and singing along to Lopez’s track “On The Floor” surrounded by a group of jumping teens.

“AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT!” he wrote. “Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen!”

AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun!



I’m so proud of you, Jen! ❤️ @JLo pic.twitter.com/bD07MLcKYx — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 3, 2020

Fans watching at home couldn’t help but celebrate Rodriguez’s affection for Lopez and wish they had a former Yankee of their own to lovingly document their every move.

me 2 minutes after telling my friends I didn’t wanna go out pic.twitter.com/5e2ctL8hh4 — kelly cohen (@ByKellyCohen) February 3, 2020

**ARod in the crowd rn being the best Instagram husband** pic.twitter.com/qv6WeN4koT — Gary Striewski (@garystriewski) February 3, 2020

Live shot of A-Rod during the halftime show: pic.twitter.com/WMNgxcJShI — Jared Freid (@jtrain56) February 3, 2020

I need to get me a man that supports me the way Alex Rodriguez supports JLo https://t.co/9MbuHw8aoG — Kim Corpuz✨ (@kim_corpuz) February 3, 2020

Lopez’s show was truly a family affair with her daughter Emme joining the singer on stage to sing part of “Let’s Get Loud” alongside her mother.

The 11-year-old showed off her singing chops last year when she belted out the chorus of Alicia Keys’ classic song “Fallin’” and quickly went viral.