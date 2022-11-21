BBC Reporter And Ex-Player Alex Scott Trolls Qatar World Cup Ban On The Field

BBC broadcaster Alex Scott carried on with the gay-rights demonstration that players had to abandon Monday at the World Cup in Qatar. (Watch the video below.)

Scott, a former star for England’s national women’s team, wore a “One Love” rainbow-heart armband to protest the host country’s criminalization of same-sex relationships and other human-rights abuses.

Advertisement

The gesture on the live TV buildup to England’s easy victory over Iran put an exclamation point on FIFA announcing hours earlier that players would be issued yellow cards for wearing them.

Captains for England, Wales, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark and the Netherlands had planned to wear the band, which promotes diversity and inclusion. But the penalty was too steep.

Scott’s colleague Kelly Somers proudly called attention to Scott’s gesture — as did her employer on Twitter.

“As you can see, Alex Scott is wearing the One Love armband. As [England manager] Gareth Southgate confirmed to me, the England players will not be wearing that,” Somers said. “Instead, they will be wearing the FIFA armband.”

Advertisement

Scott wrote in her 2022 memoir about her past relationship with a teammate.