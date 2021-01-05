Alex Trebek's COVID-19 Plea In Near-Final 'Jeopardy!' Episode Is Incredible

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek passionately told viewers how to get through the COVID-19 pandemic in one of the last episodes recorded before his death.

During the airing of Monday’s episode, taped in late October, Trebek made an emotional plea for those who have been affected by the coronavirus.

“I’d like you to open up your hands and open up your heart to those who are still suffering because of COVID-19, people who are suffering through no fault of their own,” the game show legend said at the top of the broadcast. “We’re trying to build a gentler, kinder society, and if we all pitch in just a little bit, we’re gonna get there.”

"If we all pitch in just a little bit, we're gonna get there." pic.twitter.com/Ip6HZJi43Y — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 5, 2021

Trebek died from stage four pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8 at age 80. The episode was recorded just days after he had surgery and mere days before his death, executive producer Mike Richards told “Today.”

“He comes out and gives this absolutely amazing speech about the tough times that we’re in and the importance of us as a country, as a community, as humanity, coming together and being there for each other,” Richards said Monday, adding, “He was in enormous pain.”

Trebek previously offered a heartfelt message for Thanksgiving during an episode that aired in late November.

“In spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful,” he said in the posthumous video.

The last episode of “Jeopardy!” featuring Trebek will run Friday.

